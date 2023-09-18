Meghan Markle uses touch to keep Prince Harry’s gaze in public.

Kate Middleton stormed out with Meghan Markle to avoid small talk
Kate Middleton stormed out with Meghan Markle to avoid small talk. Kate...
According to body language expert Judi James, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry use attachment rituals to express their emotions and gain each other’s attention.
James observed their interactions at the Invictus Games and noted differences in their body language. Meghan appeared energetic, celebrity-like, smiling broadly, hugging, posing for selfies, and engaging with fans, while Harry exhibited moments of modesty, reflection, and more serious facial expressions.
James pointed out that Meghan often used touch, such as placing her hand on Harry’s arm when they sat together, to capture and maintain his attention.
Their facial expressions and approaches to public appearances revealed contrasting styles, with Meghan seeking attention and Harry adopting a more serious and reflective demeanor.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.