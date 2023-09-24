Messi reveals desire to have more children, especially a girl

Lionel Messi says moving to Miami has improved his quality of life and family time.

Messi and his wife Antonela discussed having another child.

He expressed his love for his wife Antonela, whom he met as a teenager.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi claims that his decision to relocate to Miami for his new position with Inter Miami CF has improved his quality of life, especially since it has allowed him to spend more time with his family.

Messi has also made a suggestion that he might become a father once more, especially if a girl is a possibility.

Messi admitted that he and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo discussed wanting to start a family again, but there are currently no preparations in place.

Messi spoke candidly about his family life when speaking with streaming channel OLGA from his Miami home, saying, “We’d like to have a baby again.”

“We’re not searching, but we’ll see if a baby girl arrives,” he added.

The 36-year-old soccer player revealed a few of the new routines he’s developed since moving from France to Miami.

Advertisement

“I finish training at 1 pm, then I go home and Antonela and I have lunch. I take a nap and we watch TV or movies,” he said.

“At 9 pm, the babies are going to bed, allowing me and Antonela to relax a bit. We have an early dinner and then we watch TV.”

Messi revealed more about his everyday activities, including how much time he spends on his phone. However, he said that he is very picky about what he does online.

“I spend a lot of time on my phone. But I don’t give away likes or comments, because afterwards someone posts it and then it’s everywhere. I’d rather not.”

Lionel Messi’s success goes beyond his professional life since he leads a safe and contented existence at home, which supports him on the court and provides the ideal setting for his notable accomplishments, according to the USA-based news agency.

Success for Lionel Messi extends beyond his professional life. He has built a secure and tranquil life at home, one that supports him when he plays basketball and serves as the ideal setting for some of his greatest triumphs.

Advertisement

He also used the opportunity during the conversation to show his adoration for his lovely wife Antonela, whom he met when he was a teenager.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Inter Miami faces crucial playoff match without star player Lionel Messi Inter Miami faces Orlando City without Lionel Messi, raising playoff doubts. Messi's...