Messi sidelined with muscle fatigue, Miami’s playoff hopes suffer

Lionel Messi is sidelined with muscle fatigue.

Inter Miami lost 5-2 to Atlanta United, their first loss in 12 games.

Messi’s absence hinders Miami’s playoff hopes.

Advertisement

Inter Miami suffered a major setback in their playoff hopes when Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, both former Barcelona teammates, were sidelined due to Messi’s “muscle fatigue” during a 5-2 loss to Atlanta United. Inter Miami coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino confirmed this on Saturday.

Martino emphasized the need to be cautious, deeming it unwise for Messi to participate in the Atlanta match. Looking forward, Martino stressed the importance of preparing the team for the US Open Cup final on September 27th, where Miami will face Houston in their quest for a second trophy this season.

The coach mentioned that their main focus is on Messi’s gradual recovery, with the team planning to resume training on Sunday and assess Messi’s condition on a daily basis. In the immediate future, Miami is scheduled to play against Toronto at home in MLS action on Wednesday. Martino expressed patience, stating that Messi’s return depends on his well-being and confidence, emphasizing that they are not in a rush.

The defeat against Atlanta United was Miami’s first loss in 12 games across all competitions since Messi, Alba, and Sergio Busquets joined in July. This loss hinders their climb to the top nine in the Eastern Conference, a crucial position for securing a playoff spot.

Nevertheless, Martino remained optimistic, stating that while the defeat was a setback, it was not a definitive blow to their goals. He reiterated that their primary focus is on the US Open Cup, seeing the final as a single game and expressing their eagerness to compete for the title.

In a recent development, Messi was also absent during Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, indicating the cautious approach taken by both his club and country to manage his condition effectively.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Argentina cruises to 3-0 win over Bolivia without Lionel Messi Argentina defeated Bolivia 3-0 in without Lionel Messi. Messi was rested after...