Met Office predicts hot, humid weather

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy chances of rain and wind with thundershower weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Palwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while partly cloudy in Leh.

Advertisement

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh ten, Anantnag and Baramulla eighteen degree centigrade.