Edition: English
Edition: English

Minal Khan's Baby Shower Bash: A Glimpse Into The Joyful Gathering

Articles
Minal Khan’s Baby Shower Bash: A Glimpse Into The Joyful Gathering

  • Minal Khan has risen to become a beloved actress.
  • Minal and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are known for their endearing relationship.
  • Minal’s baby shower was hosted by sister, Aiman Khan, and close friends.
Minal Khan embarked on her career as a child artist, garnering immense love and transitioning into a superstar alongside her twin sister, Aiman Khan. Today, Minal stands as one of the industry’s most adored actresses, commanding a significant presence on social media.

In a heartwarming ceremony, Minal exchanged vows with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, and the couple, known for their sweetness, generously shares their life’s milestones with their fans. They are now anticipating the arrival of their first child, a joyous announcement made through a delightful pregnancy photoshoot.

As she prepares to embrace motherhood for the first time, Minal Khan’s sister, Aiman Khan, and her friends organized a splendid and sophisticated baby shower in her honor. During this celebration, her mother, Uzma Mubeen, and niece, Amal, were seen capturing moments with the expectant mother. Below are some snapshots from the memorable baby shower.

Have a look at the photos below:

Also Read

Minal Khan is pregnant with her first child
Minal Khan is pregnant with her first child

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have shared the heartwarming news. The...

