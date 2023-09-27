Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mind-blogging video of Jawan fight scene amazed by SRK 

Mind-blogging video of Jawan fight scene amazed by SRK 

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Shah Rukh Khan thanks a brilliant YouTuber for filming and editing a full fight scene.
  • The recreated battle was characterized as ‘excellent’ and ‘massy’ by the actor.
  • Shah Rukh Khan retweeted this video, writing, “This is outstanding!”
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan took to X (previously known as Twitter) to thank a brilliant YouTuber for filming and editing a full fight scene from the film Jawan on his smartphone. The recreated battle sequence was characterized as ‘excellent’ and ‘massy’ by the actor.

A person known as Zar published the video on X. “We love #jawan so much, so we made this just using a smartphone,” he said in the post. @iamsrk has no budget. Jawan has arrived.”

The video portrays an action scenario in which Shah Rukh Khan’s character Jawan engages in a fierce fight with thugs. The film’s action-packed scene begins with the iconic line, “Bete ko hath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar [Deal with the father before you touch his son].” As the film progresses, the complete incident is exactly reproduced utilizing various editing techniques and tools.

Take a look at the post below:

Shah Rukh Khan retweeted this video, writing, “This is outstanding! Good job. Very massy! Thank you for the effort. Love you.”

Take a look at the SRK’s retweeted post:

Since it was shared a few hours ago, the actor’s tweet has acquired tremendous traction on the microblogging platform. It has also received a flood of comments from people.

Check out the responses below:

“So much love for you chief #Jawan. Kudos to the editor,” expressed an individual. Another added, “This is actually really really cool, wow!” “Massy na. My God, where did they find the same deadly weapon of Vikram Rathore? Love it,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “All time blockbuster.” “I love the way you appreciate each and every effort of your fans so nicely,” posted a fourth. A fifth joined, “@zarmatics best work bhai [brother].”

Advertisement

Also Read

Jawan Becomes Second Shah Rukh Khan Film to Cross $1 Billion Worldwide
Jawan Becomes Second Shah Rukh Khan Film to Cross $1 Billion Worldwide

Jawan's third weekend overseas rakes in $3.40 million with just a 56%...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story