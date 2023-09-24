Miss Pakistan & Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar Clash Ignites Online Debate

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar has left a significant mark on the industry.

His body of work comprises many acclaimed dramas.

Qamar’s outspoken nature has made him a notable figure.

His impressive portfolio includes celebrated dramas like “Sadqay Tumhare,” “Bunty I Love You,” “Landa Bazaar,” “Chand Pur Ka Chandu,” “Manjali,” “Boota From Toba Tek Singh,” and “Mere Paas Tum Ho.” Additionally, his hit films, “Punjab Nahi Jaungi” and “London Nahi Jaunga,” have garnered widespread acclaim.

Beyond his creative work, Khalil is recognized for his fearless expression of views on social issues, often showcased in lively discussions and debates during live shows. Presently, he is captivating audiences with his latest television drama, “Main Manto Nahi Hoon.”

Recently, a video clip of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar engaging with Miss Pakistan during a live show, discussing workplace challenges for women in Pakistan, has circulated on social media. While Miss Pakistan shared her perspective on the struggles women face in achieving success, Qamar offered a distinct viewpoint.

In his typical candid manner, he remarked, “She may have encountered challenges in her life, but please do not interrupt me (in response to Miss Pakistan’s comments). Often, problems arise when individuals speak about issues solely based on personal experiences, lacking a broader understanding of the world. I acknowledge that women face exploitation, but there are instances where men are also subjected to exploitation. If women choose to excel on merit, they can attain success. However, if they opt for other methods, they may inadvertently deprive hardworking men of opportunities. If women adhere to the principle of merit, they have a smoother path to success.”

User reactions to this exchange were mixed:

