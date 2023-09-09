Advertisement
Edition: English
Four monkeypox suspects escapes from Islamabad airport 

Four monkeypox suspects escapes from Islamabad airport 

  • Suspected cases monkeypox fled away from airport.
  • They were being shifted to PIMS hospital Islamabad .
  • Health Services kept silent on escape of suspected cases.
ISLAMABAD: At least four travelers with suspected cases monkeypox fled away Islamabad International Airport during shifting from the airport to the hospital.

According to the sources, suspected monkeypox cases were being transferred from Islamabad Airport to Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences(PIMS) escaped after leaving the airport.

Sources said that suspected monkeypox patients have escaped with information forms. The suspects were identified as Rehman Tariq, Ali Hamza, Zulqarnain, and Naeem.

Sources say that the Federal  Health Services kept silent on the escape of suspected cases of monkeypox.

According to the sources, the suspected cases of monkeypox were brought from Libya by a special flight, the evicted Pakistanis. They were brought by a special flight on the night of September 8.

