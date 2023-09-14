Monsoon season is likely to return again

There is a prediction of rain from September 16 to 18 in Sindh.

The monsoon winds will enter on September 16.

The upper Balochistan may be hit during this time.

The monsoon season is likely to return in the Sindh province with strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that monsoon winds will enter the province on September 16.

The system is expected to bring heavy rainfall in Sindh from September 16 to 18.

Furthermore, under the influence of the weather system, there is a possibility of thundershowers during the mentioned time frame.

Moreover, rain is expected to lash Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Badin Sajawal, Thatta, and Jamshoro.

Besides, thunder and dusty winds are likely to prevail before the rain.

Added to it, there is a possibility of rain with thunder in the upper regions of Balochistan during this time.

According to the Met Department, during this time, the intensity of the heat will increase in Karachi.

During this time, the temperature is expected to be record 38 to 39 degrees Celsius.

