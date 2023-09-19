Mooroo Spills The Beans On His YouTube Podcast Income

Mooroo is an early YouTube content creator known for comedy sketches.

Mooroo shared insights on the financial aspect of YouTube.

He stated that longer videos with 1 million views can generate up to $4,000.

YouTube has emerged as a profitable avenue for business in Pakistan, attracting a wide range of individuals, including young talents, established celebrities, and journalists, who are drawn to the platform to generate income in foreign currency. This trend has witnessed teenagers amassing significant wealth, subsequently venturing into Vlogs and podcasts. Notably, the podcasting landscape has experienced a surge in activity, with prominent figures like Nadir Ali, Frieha Altaf, and numerous emerging content creators enthusiastically participating, conducting interviews with individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Mooroo, an early entrant into the YouTube scene in Pakistan, initially gained recognition for his comedic skits, the character Amanullah, and innovative music. However, Mooroo has now predominantly shifted his focus towards podcasts, where he conducts interviews with a wide array of guests, including prominent figures like Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa.

During a guest appearance on the show “Hasna Mana Hai,” Mooroo disclosed that he is currently prioritizing podcasting over other content creation. He also revealed that podcasts are more financially rewarding for him. Mooroo explained that if a lengthy video garners 1 million views, it can easily generate $4,000 in revenue. In contrast, a shorter video would yield around $300. This financial incentive, he noted, is a driving force behind the proliferation of podcasts on YouTube in recent times.

