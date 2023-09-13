Advertisement
Moro authorities recover fertilizers, wheat sacks during raid

Moro authorities recover fertilizers, wheat sacks during raid

Articles
Moro authorities recover fertilizers, wheat sacks during raid

Moro authorities raid fertilizers and wheat warehouses

  • Thousands of sacks were recovered from the mafia.
  • The warehouses were sealed by the AC.
  • The authorities intensified the operation against the hoarders.
Moro authorities on Wednesday raided fertilizer and wheat warehouses and recovered a large number of sacks from the hoarders.

Moro Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hasan Zafar, along with the Price Control Inspector Faheem Malik and members of other sensitive institutions, intensified operations against the hoarders in the city.

The warehouses of traders Mumtaz Memon, Hameed Bihan, and others were raided, and hundreds of sacks were recovered. The warehouses were sealed by Assistant Commissioner Moro for now.

Additionally, a huge number of fertilizer and wheat sacks have not been recovered from Moro warehouses yet.

The authorities are further investigating the hidden sack to overcome the issue of wheat and fertilizer in the city.

