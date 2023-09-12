Morocco’s Earthquake Rescue Efforts

The disaster caused over 2,862 deaths and left more than 2,562 people injured.

Foreign teams, including Spanish and British rescuers, were aiding the efforts.

Morocco accepted assistance from Britain, Qatar, the UAE, Spain, and other countries.

Rescue efforts in Morocco were racing against the clock as foreign teams joined local rescuers to search for survivors amid the devastation caused by the country’s most powerful earthquake. The earthquake, measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, struck the Atlas mountains late on a Friday, southwest of the popular tourist destination of Marrakesh. The official death toll had climbed to 2,862, with over 2,562 people injured, according to the latest reports.

In the severely affected community of Talat Nyacoub, a significant response was underway. Twelve ambulances and several dozen army and police 4X4 vehicles were deployed, with around 100 Moroccan rescuers combing through the wreckage in hopes of finding survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings. Nearby, a team of 30 Spanish firefighters, along with a doctor, a nurse, and two technicians, collaborated with Moroccan authorities to coordinate their rescue efforts. Helicopters also played a vital role in reaching remote and challenging-to-access areas.

Approximately 70 kilometers to the north, another Spanish team from the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) had set up a base on the outskirts of Amizmiz village since Sunday night to contribute to the search and rescue operations.

Morocco had accepted assistance from various countries, including Britain, Qatar, the UAE, and Spain, to bolster their efforts. The UK, for instance, deployed a team of 60 search and rescue specialists, along with search dogs, rescue equipment, and a medical assessment team.

France, on the other hand, announced a pledge of five million euros ($5.4 million) to support aid organizations operating in Morocco’s disaster-stricken areas. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna clarified that the funds would be channeled to organizations already active in the affected regions. Despite inquiries about an official Moroccan request for aid from France, Colonna emphasized that Morocco had sovereignty and the sole right to determine its needs.

