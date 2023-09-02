Motorola reveals India launch date and specs of Moto G54

Motorola continues to expand its smartphone offerings in India, with the recent introduction of the Moto G84 and the upcoming launch of the Moto G54.

The Moto G84, now available in vibrant colours like Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Midnight Blue, offers a compelling mid-range option for Indian consumers.

However, the spotlight is on the Moto G54, set to be unveiled on September 6, a day after its initial launch in China.

While pricing details are yet to be disclosed, Motorola enthusiasts can purchase the smartphone through various channels, including the official Indian website, Flipkart, and leading retail outlets.

The Moto G54 packs some exciting features, including a Dimensity 7020 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Motorola’s commitment to near-stock Android experience is evident, as it comes with Android 13 out of the box, with promises of an Android 14 upgrade and three years of security updates.

The smartphone boasts a 6.5″ 120Hz FullHD+ display, ensuring a smooth user experience. Camera-wise, expect a 50MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera that doubles as a macro and depth sensor, and an undisclosed resolution selfie camera.

Additional highlights of the Moto G54 include a massive 6,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Moreover, it offers stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound, along with support for 14 5G bands in India.