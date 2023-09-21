Mushaal expresses concern over human rights violation in occupied Kashmir

She said world powers have a responsibility to play their role.

ISLAMABAD: :Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussain Malik expressed deep concern over the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and said that India is violating international law as well as international norms by denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

“The world powers have a responsibility to play their role in putting pressure on India to resolve the issue of Kashmir for regional peace and stability”, she demanded while talking to a private news channel.

The Kashmir valley has turned into the largest prison in the world, she said, adding, that there were over two dozen UN resolutions that support the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

“Narendra Modi is following the footsteps of Israel to persecute the Muslim population”, she added.

Replying to a question, she replied, that Kashmiris must be given the right to decide their fate like all other nations, adding, that it is the responsibility of the international community to take steps to redeem the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination through the settlement of the Kashmir dispute under the relevant UN resolutions.

She said it is high time that world champions of democracy and human rights take the situation seriously and put pressure on India to resolve the lingering issue of Kashmir.