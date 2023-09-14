Advertisement
Mushaal vows to continue to raise issue of oppressed people of IIOJK

Articles
Mushaal vows to continue to raise issue of oppressed people of IIOJK

  • She said Kashmiris struggling for last 70 years.
  • She said India miserably failed to suppress voices.
  • Mushaal said nobody was safe in occupied valley.
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick vowed to continue raising issues of oppressed people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all international forums.

Addressing ‘Pehchan Pakistan’ conference here at a private university, she said Kashmiris were struggling for the past seven decades for their inalienable right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations.

Mushaal Mullick said India had miserably failed to suppress  voice of Kashmiris for freedom despite deployment of more than a million troops in IIOJK.

She said nobody was safe in the occupied valley as women and children were being disgraced, and freedom lover youth and other people were being severely tortured.

The special assistant said fake and expired medicines were being supplied to continue genocide of Kashmiri people.

She said there was no political, religious and social liberty in IIOJK and massive human rights violations by the occupation Indian forces were routine matter.

Mushaal Mullick urged the people in Pakistan and Pakistani Diaspora to support Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self-determination under the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

