Musical Reunion: Drake & SZA Join Forces In Surprise Announcement

Drake and SZA have surprised fans with a collaborative musical project.

The announcement post included an image from the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

This collaboration with SZA will be part of the album, For All the Dogs.’

Advertisement

Drake and SZA have come together for a surprise musical project. The duo made the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts, revealing that the collaboration would be released on September 15. The teaser post included an image of Halle Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and a “Parental Advisory” sticker in the bottom right corner.

Both Drake and SZA tagged each other in their posts and used emojis in their captions.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by SZA (@sza)

Advertisement

Fans were highly enthusiastic about the news, with SZA’s post garnering over 10k comments in just a few hours. Many expressed excitement and anticipation for what they called a “COLD SZA AUTUMN!”

One comment read, “collab of the year????” while another said, “Some madness… & Badness… combination.”

Some fans were pleasantly surprised, with one exclaiming, “Why you keep dropping surprises on us like thissss im losing itttt.”

Previously, Drake had announced his upcoming album titled “For All the Dogs,” scheduled for release on September 22. It is presumed that his collaboration with SZA will be a part of this album.

Addressing the anticipation surrounding the album during one of his concerts, Drake assured the audience, “I know y’all are excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out, but I’m gonna drop a song this week – just to let you know what’s up.”

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar with their history, Drake and SZA had a brief romantic involvement around 2008-09.

Also Read Drake gives away $30K bag to audience member Drake gave away a $30,000 designer handbag to a woman in the...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement