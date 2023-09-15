Nat Sciver-Brunt smashes fastest ODI century for England women

Sciver-Brunt scored a record-breaking century in 66 balls.

She scored 120 runs from 74 deliveries.

This is the fastest century by an England women’s player.

In her 100th one-day international (ODI) appearance, Nat Sciver-Brunt achieved a record-breaking century for England’s women’s cricket team, becoming the fastest centurion in their ODI history by reaching the milestone in just 66 balls. She was standing in for the unwell captain, Heather Knight.

As the top-ranked batter and all-rounder in the ICC Women’s Player Rankings, Sciver-Brunt scored 120 runs from 74 deliveries, surpassing the previous record held by Charlotte Edwards, who achieved a century in 70 balls against New Zealand in 2012.

However, Maia Bouchier had the chance to break Sciver-Brunt’s record if she had hit her 65th ball for a six, but she was dismissed lbw for 95. This partnership with Sciver-Brunt, spanning 193 runs in 121 deliveries and featuring numerous boundaries, came to an end.

The toss in Leicester was delayed due to continuous rain, but when it finally stopped, Sri Lanka chose to bat first. England’s innings began with early setbacks, but Sciver-Brunt and Bouchier worked together to bring the team to 72/2 within 10 overs.

The pair accelerated their scoring, with Bouchier reaching her half-century in just 38 balls. Sciver-Brunt completed her century off 66 balls, making it the fastest ODI century by an England women’s player. Eventually, Bouchier was dismissed by Kavisha Dilhari, but Sciver-Brunt continued to perform impressively, hitting three consecutive fours in the same over.

Her remarkable innings contributed significantly to England’s impressive total, even though she was bowled out in the following over, having scored 120 runs.

