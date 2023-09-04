Ncuti Gatwa Shares His Unforgettable Experience Working With Ryan Gosling In ‘Barbie’

Ncuti Gatwa had difficulty engaging with Ryan Gosling, primarily because he found Gosling’s appearance so captivating.

During an interview, the Sex Education star discussed his experience of collaborating with Gosling in the fantasy film, admitting that he was initially “very nervous” about interacting with him.

“I was so nervous I hardly spoke for the first month [on set],” Gatwa explained.

He went on to describe a moment when he was conversing with writer-director Greta Gerwig but became entranced by Ryan Gosling’s striking blue eyes when he turned around. Gatwa humorously remarked, “I just fell over. I just drowned in his eyes.”

Gatwa also praised the film’s production, calling it the “most kind, empathetic set” he has ever worked on. He shared anecdotes of the cast enjoying music from the So Solid Crew and classic garage tunes, culminating in an enthusiastic reaction to Magic Mike’s performances. Afterward, they all headed to London nightclub The Box, leading to an eventful group chat the next day.

On Gosling’s side, The Notebook actor expressed his admiration for Ncuti Gatwa, describing himself as a big fan and emphasizing his excitement over Gatwa’s role as Doctor Who, which marks a significant milestone as the show’s first Black Doctor.

