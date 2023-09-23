NEPRA increases price of electricity

NEPRA approved to increase in price of electricity.

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to increase the price of electricity.

NEPRA has approved to increase in the price of electricity by Rs 3.28 per unit as part of a quarterly adjustment.

NEPRA has sent its decision regarding the quarterly adjustment to the federal government and the increase will be implemented after the approval of the federal government.

According to NEPRA, the increase will impose an additional burden of Rs 159 billion on consumers of discos, this increase was made in the context of the fourth quarter adjustment of FY 2022-23.

NEPRA says that electricity consumers will have to make additional payments in six months, electricity consumers will make payments from October 2023 to March 2024.

According to NEPRA, consumers will have to pay 3.28 paise per unit every month and this increase will also apply to electric consumers.