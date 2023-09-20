New Zealand ace Southee races against time to be fit for World Cup

Tim Southee will undergo surgery after sustaining a thumb injury.

New Zealand is optimistic of his availability for the World Cup 2023.

The Kiwis will play two exhibition matches ahead of the World Cup 2023.

Advertisement

After sustaining a thumb injury in last week’s match against England, Tim Southee will have surgery on Thursday. New Zealand is still optimistic that he will be able to play in the World Cup.

When Southee attempted to take a catch at a slip supplied by Joe Root at Lord’s, he fractured and dislocated his right thumb. Early next week, a decision regarding his availability will be made.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed the surgery goes well for Tim,” head coach Gary Stead said. “He’ll have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb and, providing the procedure is a success, it will be a matter of ensuring Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play.

“Our opening game of the World Cup against England is not until Thursday, October 5 in Ahmedabad, so that would be our logical target in terms of his availability.

“Tim’s obviously a hugely experienced and important figure in our team and we want to give him every chance to be part of this World Cup campaign.”

With 214 wickets at 33.60, Southee ranks third among New Zealanders in ODIs. He has participated in three World Cups.

Advertisement

He was one of the team’s four specialized quicks, along with Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson. Additionally, Kane Williamson is a member of the group as he makes his way back from an ACL tear, though it’s unclear when he will be able to play.

On September 29 against Pakistan and October 2 against South Africa, New Zealand plays two exhibition games.

While the remaining members of the World Cup team will fly for India on Tuesday, five are currently playing in the ODI series in Bangladesh.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read New Zealand hit by injury scare ahead of World Cup Four New Zealand players left the field due to injuries. Southee and...