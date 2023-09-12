No level playing field for everyone in elections: Bilawal

He said elected people must be seated in Islamabad.

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there is no level playing field for everyone even the general elections are around the corner, and urged that the old way of running the country has to be abandoned.

He further said that the solution to the problems facing the country is “Awami Raj” (people’s rule), and the elected representatives of the people must be seated in Islamabad.

After condoling with the family of journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar, who was killed by armed assailants in Sukkur last month, the PPP chairman, while talking to the media, said that the brutal killing of Mahar was too much to condemn.

He said that the progress in this case was not done in the way it should have been and many questions have been raised in the matter. “The officers who have been posted in Karachi are from other provinces, so they may not have an idea, but the whole of Sindh is demanding that justice be given to the slain journalist,” he added.

In response to a question asked by a journalist, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that currently there is a level playing field for some in the country, but not for others, and I object to that (situation).

Chairman PPP said that the policemen who are fighting dacoits in Kacha area need all our support, adding that the American weapons left in Afghanistan are now being used by terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as dacoits in Sindh’s Kacha region.

Chairman PPP said that terrorism is rising all over the country because the policy of the PPP has not been implemented.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan spoiled the national security policy in a few days, and when the Taliban government came to Afghanistan, he also opened the way for the terrorists who had escaped from the prisons of Afghanistan.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that in the areas where there is no electricity for 18 hours, the electricity bill reflects as if electricity has been used for 24 hours.

On a question regarding the elections, Chairman PPP said that it is the power of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to give the date for the general elections, so we are asking them to give the date.