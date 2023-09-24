No patient injected with Avastin at Nishter hospital: principal

MULTAN: Responding to the news about people’s losing sight due to Avastin injection, Principal Nishtar Medical University – Multan and Head of Department of Ophthalmology Professor Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao Avastin on Sunday said Avastin injection was not available at the Nishtar hospital, Bol News reported.

In Nishtar Hospital eye operation theatre, no patient was injected with Avastin, said Dr Rashid Qamar Rao.

He said three patients including two female and one male had been reported from Jhang in Nishtar Hospital’s Ophthalmology Department. All three patients were injected with Avastin on September 21 at Jhang District DHQ, which affected their eyesight, he said.

64-year-old Mohammad Sardar, 73-year-old Ghulam Fatima and 65-year-old Jannat Bibi of Jhang have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital Eye Ward, Dr. Rashad Qamar Rao said.

“It is feared that the vision of the three patients will be completely affected. It is difficult to return vision during treatment, now only efforts are being made to save the appearance of the eye,” said Dr. Rashad Qamar Rao.

Punjab government has constituted a five-member committee to review the case of eye infection due to Avastin injection.

The committee will submit its report within three days and will also put forward recommendations to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

All doctors and patients have been instructed not to use Avastin injection and medical stores, wholesalers and distributors have been stopped from selling this injection.

Samples of the injection have been sent for lab tests so that the real facts can be brought out.