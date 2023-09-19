Oil Tankers operators go on nationwide strike

OTCA claims 90% oil deliveries stopped in major cities.

KARACHI: The Oil Tankers Contractors Association(OTCA) has gone on strike over the increase in oil delivery through pipelines in the country.

The association claims that due to their strike, 90 percent of oil deliveries to major cities and depots have been halted.

According to Suleman Tareen, the leader of the association, business has stopped due to the large-scale supply of petrol after diesel from the White Oil Pipeline. He demanded that delivery of oil from the pipeline should be reduced.

The Oil Tankers Contractors Association has demanded that Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority(OGRA) increase the oil delivery rates and not to increase oil delivery from Karachi to Mehmoodkot (Muzaffargarh) from White Oil Pipeline before five years.

Earlier, oil tankers association demanded the government to increase the fares by 100% for local routes and 50% for long routes. The tanker operators also demanded to give a share to the association in the White Oil Pipeline (WOP).

A large number of oil tankers were parked in different areas of Karachi. The fear of an acute fuel shortage loomed over the country as the OCTA went on strike.