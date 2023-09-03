Over 280,000 Russians sign up to join military – Medvedev

Russia has seen a surge in military recruitment this year.

The surge is likely due to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Russian government has also been criticized.

According to Dmitry Medvedev, a former president of Russia and the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, over 280,000 people have signed up so far this year to serve in the military in a professional capacity.

Medvedev claimed he was visiting local leaders while in the Far East of Russia to discuss plans to bolster the military forces.

“According to the Ministry of Defence, since Jan. 1, about 280,000 people have been accepted into the ranks of the Armed Forces on a contract basis,” including reservists, state news agency TASS quoted Medvedev as saying.

Russia’s ambitious ambition to increase its fighting force by more than 30% to 1.5 million soldiers last year was made more difficult by the country’s high but secretive loss of life in its conflict with Ukraine.

Some Russian MPs said that the country needed a 7 million-strong professional army to maintain national security, a move that would necessitate a substantial cash allocation.

In September 2022, President Vladimir Putin ordered the “partial mobilization” of 300,000 reservists, which led tens of thousands of others to leave Russia in order to avoid being called up to serve. There is no need for greater mobilization, according to Putin.

