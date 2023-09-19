Ozil reveals his dream team for 2023-24 UCL season

Mesut Ozil picks his UEFA Champions League dream team.

Includes stars like Bukayo Saka, Rodri, Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias.

Ozil selects former teammate Sergio Ramos and midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Mesut Ozil, the former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder, has selected his dream team for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season as the competition kicks off.

Arsenal returns to the tournament after seven years and will face PSV, while Manchester City aims to defend their title.

Ozil’s dream team includes Bukayo Saka from Arsenal, Rodri, Erling Haaland, and Ruben Dias from Manchester City. He also includes Eduardo Camavinga and Antonio Rudiger from Real Madrid.

Mesut Ozil’s Dream Team: Manuel Neuer (gk); Ruben Dias, Sergio Ramos, Antonio Rudiger; Eduardo Camavinga, Rodri, Ivan Rakitic; Leroy Sane, Bukayo Saka; Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Advertisement My @ChampionsLeague season 2023/24 dream team 🔥💯⚽️💥 The best XI 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/fHjehJqMpA — Mesut Özil (@M10) September 18, 2023

It should be emphasized that when he was at his best, Ozil was regarded as one of the best players. During his time at Real Madrid, the offensive midfielder formed a formidable connection with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Additionally, he was a member of the Madrid team that set a record by winning La Liga with 100 points.

In addition, the 34-year-old and the German national football team won the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

