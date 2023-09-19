PAF contingent lands back after participation in Air Exercise Shaheen-X

ISLAMABAD: The PAF contingent landed back at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force after successful participation in Shaheen-X air exercise in China. The contingent included PAF’s J-10 C and JF-17 lead fighter aircraft, Combat Pilots, Air Defence Controllers, and technical ground crew, who remained actively engaged in the exercise.

The Directorate General Public Relations (Air Force) said the exercise was aimed at validating interoperability in the face of realistic contemporary air combat scenarios between the two strategic allies. Shaheen-X is the 10th in the series of Shaheen Air Exercises, annually held in both the countries on an alternate basis.

The series of air exercises between Pakistan Air Force and People’s Liberation Army Air Force are rooted in their enduring partnership. The collaborative endeavor has not only facilitated the exchange of valuable insights and lessons learned but has also served as a catalyst for enhancing inter-operability among the combat crews of both Air Forces. The combined efforts of PAF’s crew coupled with the formidable air combat capabilities of J-10 C and JF-17 aircraft, have been instrumental in achieving remarkable success in this challenging exercise, said the directorate general of PAF.

The successful participation of PAF air and ground crew in Shaheen series air exercises is reflective of the sound foothold of operational training of PAF personnel in line with the latest developments in aerial warfare in the face of shared challenges.