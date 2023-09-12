Pak-Russia ties tested in different situations: Speakers

The relations between two countries cemented in 1948.

KARACHI: The Department of Political Science and the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization of the University of Karachi organized a seminar on “75 Years of Pakistan-Russia Relations: An Emerging Partnership” at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium.

The chief guest of the event, the Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey Viktotovich Fedorov, informed the audience that the relations between the two countries were cemented on May 01, 1948, since then there have been different historic times and development stages.

He highlighted that the biggest achievement of the establishment of ties was the construction of the Pakistan Steel Mill in Karachi, Guddu Thermal Power Station in Northern Sindh, and other projects.

Andrey Fedorov added that the toughest periods, such as the Afghan War in the 1980s, when the then USSR-Pakistan relations were particularly strained, but the diplomatic ties did not terminate, and new projects and new agreements continued to be developed as well.

He termed the Tashkent Declaration as one of the most important milestones in the history of diplomatic ties between both countries and mentioned that it established the rich legacy of Pakistan-Russia relations, which, in his opinion, needs to be preserved.

“Our bilateral ties have definitely strengthened this year, which started with the Russia-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, held in Islamabad in January this year.”

The CG of the Russian Federation in Karachi Andrey Fedorov shared that the leaders of both countries on different occasions have expressed the willingness to develop cooperation in a wide range of spheres, particularly the energy sector, fight against terrorism, trade, and economic partnership, humanitarian, cultural and educational cooperation.

“Pakistan has maintained a balanced and sensible approach to the current issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that Pakistan-Russia ties were tested in different situations during the last seven decades and mentioned that both countries have historical perspectives.

He emphasized that whatever policies and programs we design they must be in view of the requirements and interests of common people. He mentioned that we have to give importance to economic prosperity as we have to boost the socio-economic situation of the country.

Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the way forward for the people of Pakistan is strong partnership in the energy sector in order to have our economy in much better shape. He talked about establishing a Russian language center on the campus for students and teachers.

