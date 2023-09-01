Pakistan Army major, soldier martyred in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Army major and a soldier embraced martyrdom on Friday during a firing exchange in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists in Miran Shah.

During the conduct of the operation, a group of terrorists was spotted and intercepted by Major Amir, who was leading the operation from the front. Resultantly one terrorist was killed while another was injured.

However, as a result of the heavy exchange of fire, two brave sons of the nation, Major Amir Aziz, aged 29 years, resident of Sargodha district, and Sepoy Muhammad Arif, aged 27 and resident of Sahiwal district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyred.

The military press wing said sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.

It added that security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier today, a soldier embraced martyrdom in a fire exchange between security and terrorists in Tirah, Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the troops effectively engaged the location of terrorists, resulting in the killing of one terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians.

During an intense exchange of fire, Havaldar Muntazir Shah, aged 36 and a resident of Sawabi district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The military’s press wing added that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.