Pakistan Cricket Team Departs for ICC World Cup 2023 in India

They made a brief stopover in Dubai before heading to Hyderabad, India.

The squad includes 18 players and 13 support staff members.

Captain Babar Azam seeks prayers and support from fans before the tournament.

Advertisement

The Pakistan team departed for India on Wednesday to compete in the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The national team exited Lahore airport at 3.20 a.m. and will make a quick layover in Dubai before flying to Indian Hyderabad.

The team plans to arrive in Hyderabad at 8:15 p.m. (local time) today, September 27.

Pakistan’s traveling squad consists of 18 players and 13 support members.

Morne Morkel, the bowling coach, and Mickey Arthur, the men’s cricket team director, will join the team in Dubai and India, respectively.

The following day, the team will train, and their first warm-up match against New Zealand is set for September 29.

Advertisement

Before departing for India, national team skipper Babar Azam solicited prayers from cricket fans.

While taking to X ( Formerly known as Twitter) The skipper of Pakistan said, “As we head for the World Cup, we seek prayers of all the Pakistan cricket team fans and well-wishers. I am certain that you will continue to extend your support and love, which you have always done.”

As we head for the World Cup, we seek prayers of all the Pakistan cricket team fans and well-wishers. I am certain that you will continue to extend your support and love, which you have always done. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/ZiMJIfCBfd — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

After a lengthy delay, India officially handed visas to the Pakistan team on Monday, putting an end to the uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the event.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to express its dissatisfaction with a visa delay that had hampered the team’s preparations for the huge event across the border.

Pakistan will play two warm-up matches before opening their World Cup campaign on October 6 against the Netherlands.

India and Pakistan will square off in a mouth-watering match on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan lineup for the ICC World Cup 2023

Advertisement

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Also Read