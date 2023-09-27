Pakistan cricketers get pay raise, share of ICC revenue as PCB releases central contracts list

National cricketers will receive a portion of ICC earnings.

A total of 25 contracts were announced.

The central contacts will be for 3 years.

The central contracts list for men’s cricketers, which will span from July 1 2023 to June 30, 2026, has been released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to the cricket board, they were able to negotiate a three-year central contracts agreement in which up to 25 cricketers will be given a historic deal that includes a share of ICC earnings. White-ball and red-ball agreements have been combined.

“This decision was proposed by the central contract committee as a way to evaluate players in terms of winning matches and aimed at promoting fairness, transparent selection process,” PCB said.

The players’ list is separated into four groups, each with significantly higher monthly fees. The monthly total of compensation will include ICC revenue.

Category A (3 players): 202 %

Category B (6): 144 %

Category C (2): 135 %

Category D (14): 127 %

Below is the list of players with categories who are being offered contracts:

Category A: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category B: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan

Category C: Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique

Category D: Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

Players’ match fees will increase significantly as well, by 50% for Test matches, 25% for ODIs, and 12.5% for T20I.

Domestic cricket players who are centrally contracted will receive 50% of the international match money. Players will also be permitted to participate in two overseas leagues each season.

The financial model for the three-year term of the contracts will be set. However, player performance will be evaluated once every 12 months. The current agreement will start to take effect on July 1st, 2023, after the previous central contract cycle terminated on June 30th.

PCB Management Committee Chairperson, Zaka Ashraf: “I am pleased to announce that after lengthy negotiations, the PCB has come to a financial agreement with the players. We believe that our players are the true assets of Pakistan cricket, and it is our utmost priority to ensure their well-being and provide them with the best possible services.

“This deal signifies our commitment to improving the financial health of our players, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to the game. We firmly believe that a financially secure and motivated team is more likely to excel on the field.

“As we move forward, the entire nation stands behind these players to do well in the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup. We have faith in their abilities, and we are confident that they will make the nation proud with their outstanding performances.”

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam: “It is by far a historic deal. I am extremely happy and satisfied that we have reached an agreement with the PCB. It has been a lengthy and, at times, challenging negotiation process, but I believe we have reached a fair and beneficial agreement for both parties.

“I would like to extend my special thanks to Chairman Zaka Ashraf for personally overseeing and facilitating these negotiations. He took a personal interest and his commitment to Pakistan cricket is truly commendable.

“This agreement signifies a new chapter in players’ careers and in Pakistan cricket. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all players towards the game and now we are all geared up ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup.”

Usman Wahla, PCB Director – International Cricket Operations: “We’ve not only signed a historic central contract pay deal, but we’ve also taken a monumental step towards recognising the true value of our cricketers both on and off the field.

“I would like to express my appreciation for the visionary leadership of PCB’s senior management, and the collaborative spirit shown by Babar Azam and the senior players involved.

“Together, we’ve written a new chapter in Pakistan’s cricket history with this central contract deal – a testament to teamwork both on and off the field.”

