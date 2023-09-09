Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan introduces business friendly visa policy to boost economy: Bugti

Pakistan introduces business friendly visa policy to boost economy: Bugti

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan introduces business friendly visa policy to boost economy: Bugti

Pakistan introduces business friendly visa policy to boost economy: Bugti

Advertisement
  • He said visa process streamlined to be more business-friendly.
  • Bugti said visas will be issued with greater ease to businessmen.
  • He said government’s commitment to combat smuggling vigorously.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said that a significant business-friendly visa policy was introduced, aiming to promote investment and stimulate economic growth.

He said that, under the revised policy, the visa process has been streamlined to be more business-friendly, facilitating foreign investors in establishing businesses within the country.

Additionally, visas will be issued with greater ease to individuals associated with business entities, and recommendations from bodies like the Chamber of Commerce will also be considered.

Minister Bugti emphasised the government’s commitment to combat smuggling vigorously. A collaborative anti-smuggling campaign, involving federal and provincial law enforcement agencies, has been initiated to prevent the illegal trafficking of various goods, including currencies, fertilizers, sugar, and wheat.

Furthermore, Minister Bugti revealed a comprehensive strategy for repatriating refugees to their respective countries. The objective is to significantly increase refugee registration rates from 38% to an impressive target set at 98%, with the assistance of NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority). Bugti reaffirmed the government’s dedication to maintaining peace and stability.

Also Read

Justice Asghar Haider steps down as NAB prosecutor general
Justice Asghar Haider steps down as NAB prosecutor general

LAHORE: Justice (retired) Syed Asghar Haider on Saturday announced to step down...

Advertisement

He underlined the successful past efforts in combating terrorism and stressed the government’s resolve to prevent any individuals or groups from pursuing any agenda through firearms and violence.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story