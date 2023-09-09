Pakistan introduces business friendly visa policy to boost economy: Bugti

He said visa process streamlined to be more business-friendly.

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said that a significant business-friendly visa policy was introduced, aiming to promote investment and stimulate economic growth.

He said that, under the revised policy, the visa process has been streamlined to be more business-friendly, facilitating foreign investors in establishing businesses within the country.

Additionally, visas will be issued with greater ease to individuals associated with business entities, and recommendations from bodies like the Chamber of Commerce will also be considered.

Minister Bugti emphasised the government’s commitment to combat smuggling vigorously. A collaborative anti-smuggling campaign, involving federal and provincial law enforcement agencies, has been initiated to prevent the illegal trafficking of various goods, including currencies, fertilizers, sugar, and wheat.

Furthermore, Minister Bugti revealed a comprehensive strategy for repatriating refugees to their respective countries. The objective is to significantly increase refugee registration rates from 38% to an impressive target set at 98%, with the assistance of NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority). Bugti reaffirmed the government’s dedication to maintaining peace and stability.

He underlined the successful past efforts in combating terrorism and stressed the government’s resolve to prevent any individuals or groups from pursuing any agenda through firearms and violence.