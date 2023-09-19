Pakistan, Norwegian FM agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Norwegian counterpart Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt have agreed to work towards the enhancement of bilateral cooperation.

In a meeting held on the margins of the 78th UNGA Session in New York, both sides appreciated 75 years of Pakistan-Norway friendship. Both foreign ministers expressed satisfaction on the exchange of ministerial visits between both countries during the first half of 2023 and emphasized increasing the volume of exchange of visits and regular interactions.

The two foreign ministers discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern including risks to global peace, and agreed on the importance of multilateralism and a rule-based approach to address regional and global challenges.