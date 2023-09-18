Pakistan Railways increases rail fares by 5%

Pakistan Railways has issued a notification.

Hike in fares will be for goods and express trains.

Fares have been increased due to e hike in prices fuel.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Railway has once again increased the train fares by 5 percent, which will be effective from tomorrow( Tuesday).

According to the details, after the hike in the prices of petroleum products, Pakistan Railways has also increased the train fares.

Pakistan Railways has issued a notification according to which train fares have been increased by 5 percent, it will be applied from tomorrow.

The notification states that the increase in fares will be for all goods vehicles, express trains.

There will be no increase in the fares of shuttle, passenger trains running 250 km.

The railway administration thinks that the fares have been increased due to the hike in the prices of petroleum products.

Advertisement

According to railway sources, the fares were increased by 20 percent by the Ministry of Railways in the last one and a half months.

Also Read Police arrests PTI’s legal team lawyer from Islamabad airport Barrister Hina Gilani was arrested at Islamabad airport. She was taken into...

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal wing member Barrister Hina Gilani was on Saturday arrested from Islamabad Airport while boarding a flight to Dubai.

Islamabad Police arrested the young female lawyer Hina Gilani from the airport after offloading her from a flight to Dubai. PTI Lawyers Wing claimed an FIR was registered in the CTD police station and she was taken into custody.

Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan Sher Afzal Khan Marwat shared a video of the incident and strongly condemned the arrest of the female lawyer. He said lawyers of Islamabad must raise their voice against lawlessness by the Islamabad Police.