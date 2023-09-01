Pakistan to attract investment of up to $70 billion in five years: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Friday said Pakistan is expected to attract an investment of 60 to 70 billion dollars in a span of three to five years.

Talking to senior journalists and anchorpersons in Islamabad, he also mentioned that apart from this, there are also pledges and promises of additional investments the country can receive totaling nearly the same amount. He said we have to design and submit the diversified projects.

He said there is a huge appetite for investment in Pakistan.

The caretaker Prime Minister said the Special Investment Facilitation Council has also developed a website where updated information is available about current joint ventures, as well as where the potential for future investments lies.

The caretaker Prime Minister said the initiative of Special Investment Facilitation Council has been taken to realize the potential in areas such as mines and minerals, agriculture, Information Technology and defense production.

He said according to some estimates, Pakistan has mines and minerals worth five to six trillion dollars. He said the reserves at Reko Diq alone have the worth of seven hundred billion dollars. He said we are moving towards realizing this potential.

The caretaker Prime Minister said there is also a wholesome plan to exploit the vast potential in the agriculture sector. He also talked about the potential in IT and defense production.

He emphasized for collective efforts to build a bright future for the country.