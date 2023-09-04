Pakistan, US committed to eliminate menace of terrorism: Masood Khan

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said Pakistan and the US had succeeded in retaining their cooperation in security realm and expanding their relationship in economic sphere over the last two years.

Speaking at Global Santa Fe, a prestigious think tank of New Mexico, he said although the United States has withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan and its footprint in that part of the world has decreased, the threat of terrorism is still potent. He said the TTP terrorists are killing Pakistanis.

He said we have lost more than 1500 people since the US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan.

The Ambassador said both the US and Pakistan have resolved that they will eliminate this menace together through cooperation in counter terrorism.

Masood Khan said Pakistan and United States have a shared responsibility to steer Afghanistan towards stabilization because the stability of the entire region depends on stabilization in Afghanistan.

Masood Khan stressed the need for promoting people to people contacts and strengthening economic, trade and investment ties, terming it the future of the relationship.

The Ambassador invited entrepreneurs and business community to invest in Pak startups, science, engineering, technology, extractive industry, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and other sectors for reaping benefit of a large market of Pakistan and its surrounding region.