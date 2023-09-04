Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan women team thrashes South Africa by 7 wickets in second T20I

Pakistan women team thrashes South Africa by 7 wickets in second T20I

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan women team thrashes South Africa by 7 wickets in second T20I

Pakistan women team thrashes South Africa by 7 wickets in second T20I

Advertisement
  • Pakistan women’s cricket team won the second T20I.
  • Sidra Ameen was the star of the show.
  • Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz also played important knocks.
Advertisement

The Pakistan women’s cricket team continued their impressive performance by securing a seven-wicket victory over the South African women’s team in the second match of the three-match T20I series held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

In this match, Sidra Ameen played a standout innings, scoring 61 runs off 44 balls, including seven boundaries, and earned the Player of the Match award.

Advertisement

Despite losing an early wicket and being at 23 runs in the fourth over, Pakistan’s partnership between Sidra and Bismah Maroof, worth 68 runs, played a crucial role in their successful pursuit of the 151-run target.

After the dismissals of Maroof and Sidra, Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz formed another partnership and managed to chase down the target with five balls to spare. Aliya once again demonstrated her batting prowess by scoring 31 runs off 18 balls with an outstanding strike rate of 172.22 and sealed the victory with a six on the first ball of the last over.

In the first innings, South Africa’s opening pair, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, put up a strong 74-run partnership to give their team a solid start. Brits was the top scorer for her side, contributing 46 runs with three boundaries, helping South Africa reach a total of 150/3 on the scoreboard. Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu took one wicket each for Pakistan.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Set to Face South Africa
Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Set to Face South Africa

Nida Dar leads Pakistani side after Bismah Maroof steps down. Nida Dar...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story