Pakistan women team thrashes South Africa by 7 wickets in second T20I

Pakistan women’s cricket team won the second T20I.

Sidra Ameen was the star of the show.

Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz also played important knocks.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team continued their impressive performance by securing a seven-wicket victory over the South African women’s team in the second match of the three-match T20I series held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

In this match, Sidra Ameen played a standout innings, scoring 61 runs off 44 balls, including seven boundaries, and earned the Player of the Match award.

Despite losing an early wicket and being at 23 runs in the fourth over, Pakistan’s partnership between Sidra and Bismah Maroof, worth 68 runs, played a crucial role in their successful pursuit of the 151-run target.

After the dismissals of Maroof and Sidra, Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz formed another partnership and managed to chase down the target with five balls to spare. Aliya once again demonstrated her batting prowess by scoring 31 runs off 18 balls with an outstanding strike rate of 172.22 and sealed the victory with a six on the first ball of the last over.

In the first innings, South Africa’s opening pair, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, put up a strong 74-run partnership to give their team a solid start. Brits was the top scorer for her side, contributing 46 runs with three boundaries, helping South Africa reach a total of 150/3 on the scoreboard. Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu took one wicket each for Pakistan.

