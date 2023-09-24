Advertisement
Pakistani Celebs Attend Momin Saqib's Sister's Shendi Gala: See Pics

Pakistani Celebs Attend Momin Saqib’s Sister’s Shendi Gala: See Pics

  • Internet sensation Momin Saqib is known for his viral comedy sketch.
  • His portrayal of Essa in “Raqs e Bismil” earned him immense love.
  • The Saqib family recently celebrated the wedding of Momin Saqib’s sister.
Momin Saqib, the internet sensation who gained widespread fame during a cricket match, has evolved into a versatile star within the entertainment realm. His viral comedy sketch, “Halt Badal Diye,” served as a catalyst for his rapid ascent to stardom. This led to invitations to perform at various shows and marked his entry into the world of films and dramas.

Particularly, his role as Essa in “Raqs e Bismil” garnered him immense love and admiration from numerous fans. Today, he not only hosts a popular show where he conducts interviews with renowned celebrities but also generates a wide array of captivating content on social media.

In a celebratory and joyful occasion, the Saqib family recently commemorated the wedding of his sister, Minahil. This star-studded event attracted a plethora of industry friends, rendering it an unforgettable affair. Distinguished guests included the illustrious Rauf family, along with prominent figures like Hania Aamir, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Uzair Jaswal, and Imran Ashraf, among others.

Have a look at the photos below:

