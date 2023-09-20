Pakistani Climbers Achieve Success on Manaslu

Naila Kiani hopes to reach the summit on September 21st.

Three climbers from Pakistan have accomplished significant milestones during their separate attempts to summit Nepal’s Manaslu peak, which stands at a towering 8,136 meters. Naila Kiani and Sirbaz Khan, both part of different expedition teams, have reached base camp one, while Shehroze Kashif, from the Seven Summit Trek, has advanced to base camp three.

Ms. Kiani has shared her expectations of reaching the summit on September 21st. If successful, this achievement will mark her ninth ascent of an 8,000-meter peak. Her impressive climbing record includes summits of eight out of the 14 eight-thousanders, including renowned peaks such as Everest, K2, Nanga Parbat, Lhotse, Annapurna, Gasher­brum-I, Gasher­brum-II, and Broad Peak.

Sirbaz Khan, a 32-year-old climber from the Aliabad region of Hunza, began his climbing career in 2016. He has successfully conquered 12 of the 14 eight-thousanders. Notably, in 2019, he became the first Pakistani to summit Mount Lhotse, a 8,516-meter peak in Nepal, without supplementary oxygen. His remarkable climbs also include Nanga Parbat (8,125m) in 2017, K-2 (8,611m) in 2018, and Broad Peak (8,163m) in 2019. Earlier this year, he reached the summits of Anap­ur­na (8,091m), Everest (8,848m), and Gasher­brum II (8,035m).

In a separate expedition, Shehroze Kashif, the youngest climber from Lahore, is embarking on a re-summit of Manaslu. He plans to ascend the peak on September 20th. Kashif, at the age of 19, had initially reached the summit on September 25th. However, it was later discovered that the summit he reached was not the true summit, with the actual summit located 10 meters further ahead. Consequently, he decided to undertake a re-summit attempt.

These climbers’ accomplishments underscore the remarkable achievements of Pakistani mountaineers on the global stage. Their perseverance and dedication have led them to conquer some of the world’s highest and most challenging peaks, earning them recognition in the international climbing community.

As Naila Kiani, Sirbaz Khan, and Shehroze Kashif continue their ascent on Manaslu and beyond, their journeys serve as a source of inspiration for the climbing community and a testament to the spirit of adventure and exploration. Their efforts contribute to Pakistan’s growing reputation in the world of mountaineering.

