Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif conquers Mount Manaslu, becomes youngest Pakistani to do so

Shehroze Kashif, 21, reaches the true summit of Mount Manaslu.

He became the youngest Pakistani to achieve this feat.

Previously climbed Manaslu in 2021 but returned to reach the true summit.

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, a record-breaker, has successfully reached the “true summit” of Mount Manaslu, which stands at 8,163 meters and is the world’s 8th-highest peak. At just 21 years old, Shehroze has become the youngest Pakistani to achieve this feat.

Shehroze, hailing from Lahore, reached the highest point of Manaslu at 5:01 am PKT on Wednesday, as confirmed by his father Kashif Salman.

This was Shehroze’s second ascent of Manaslu, located in the Nepalese Himalayas. His initial climb in September 2021 was later determined not to have reached the true summit. Despite receiving certification from Nepalese mountaineering authorities for that climb, Shehroze chose not to include it in his record and decided to return to Manaslu to reach the true summit.

Starting his expedition last week, Shehroze completed the final push to the summit in the early morning after kicking off the ascent on Sunday night.

Shehroze Kashif is renowned for being the world’s youngest climber to summit 12 out of 14 eight-thousanders. He now has his sights set on climbing Cho Oyu, which stands at 8,188 meters and is the world’s 6th highest mountain, as well as Shishapangma, which is 8,027 meters tall and marks the 14th and final eight-thousander.

In pursuit of becoming the world’s youngest climber to conquer all peaks over 8,000 meters, Shehroze is expected to travel to China later this month to attempt his two remaining peaks.

