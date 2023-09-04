Pakistani Wedding Turns into Wrestling Match Over Hat Flip

A shocking incident unfolded at a Pakistani wedding function on August 24, 2023, as a brawl erupted, turning the festive occasion into chaos. A video, now circulating widely on social media platforms, captures the mayhem. Initially, guests are seen peacefully seated at tables, enjoying dinner, with a white partition separating men and women.

However, the situation takes a bizarre turn when a man flips a guest’s hat at a nearby table. What follows is pure pandemonium. The altercation escalates rapidly, leading to individuals hurling chairs at each other. The fracas draws more and more participants, with even women attempting unsuccessfully to intervene. The white partition is torn apart amid the turmoil.

It’s essential to note that the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by the media.

Kalesh during marriage ceremony in pakistan over mamu didn't got Mutton pieces in biriyani pic.twitter.com/mYrIMbIVVx — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 29, 2023

This shocking video has garnered significant attention, amassing over 333,000 views on X, sparking discussions about the unexpected turn of events during what should have been a joyous celebration.

Commenting on the video, a person wrote, “I get pissed off too if I don’t get adequate meat pieces LOL.” Another user commented, “I think they were just not happy with women folks sitting on the other side. Notice how they all moved to the other side.”

The third user wrote, “Feel for the bride & groom – their big day ruined. Thousands spent no doubt and this happens!” “To much action going on. I need a bigger screen man,” the fourth user wrote. The fifth user wrote, “Was the butter chicken not up to standard?”

