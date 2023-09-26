Pakistani YouTuber Iqra Kanwal Announced Her Wedding Month!

Iqra Kanwal is a multi-talented Pakistani personality.

She celebrated her nikkah with her fiancé, Areeb Pervaiz.

She shared her wedding month in a recent video.

Advertisement

Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok sensation, Iqra Kanwal, recently tied the knot with Areeb Pervaiz in a Nikah ceremony held on a Friday.

Sharing her joyous moments with her online followers, the social media influencer posted candid snapshots from her Nikah ceremony.

On this significant day, Iqra graced the occasion wearing a traditional Lehenga in golden and white hues, adorned with intricate mirror and stone embellishments.

The photos show the couple posing for the Nikah photoshoot, and they were a treat for fans.

The couple, whose love story had captured the hearts of many, shared a joyous video announcement revealing their plans to tie the knot in just two short months.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sistrology star Iqra Kanwal Opens Up About Her Love Story! Iqra Kanwal is a multi-talented Pakistani personality known for her presence on... Advertisement