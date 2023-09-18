Pakistan’s problems can be resolved through credible elections: Horst

US Deputy Secretary of State Elizabeth Horst said Pakistan remains an ally.

She said US will continue to support free and transparent elections in Pakistan.

Robin Raphel said she blames all sides for the current political crisis.

Advertisement

NEW YORK: US Deputy Secretary of State for Pakistan Elizabeth Horst said the country’s problems can only be resolved through fair and transparent elections.

Ms Horst was addressing a seminar at the One UN Plaza along with former State Department official Ambassador Robin Raphel and other scholars on the state of democracy in Pakistan.

Addressing the seminar, Horst said the United States will continue to support credible elections in Pakistan under the constitution and free of violence and allow people to decide who rules them.

She said the United States does not support any particular party or personality and only the people can choose their rulers through elections. She said the US wants to see Pakistan’s upcoming elections in accordance with the constitution and on time.

Ms Horst explained that the US reassessed the bilateral relations with Pakistan after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. She added this relationship covered key aspects like economic security and the political situation.

“US remains a supporter of Pakistan’s democracy, but it does not support any particular person or party,” she said “We support the people of Pakistan having the right to choose their next government,” she added.

Advertisement

She said all eligible parties in Pakistan should be allowed to participate in elections. She added that the media should be allowed to fully monitor the upcoming elections in Pakistan.

“It’s critical that the people get to decide and that political parties are responsive to the people,” Horst said, adding: “We will be continuing to support Pakistan’s democracy, which includes credible elections, according to the country’s laws and the Constitution.”

She said the elections should be free of violence, have open competition, and a free media should be allowed to cover the electoral process.

Elizabeth Horst expressed concern over Pakistan’s economic situation and said some improvements have been made since the agreement with the IMF.

Pakistan must pass agreements with the IMF. She said the US is still negotiating with Pakistan on economic, defense and security issues.

Ambassador Raphel, who is considered Pakistan’s strongest supporter in Washington, described the political situation as serious and said she blames all sides for the current political crisis.

Advertisement

She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also has to show patience and instead of protest politics solve problems through dialogue.

“The vote of no confidence did not work out as planned. The PTI became too cocky and boisterous in its rhetoric and street power and everyone provoked everyone,” she said.

“The result was violent rioting and the destruction of property and then an unprecedented crackdown on democratic norms of freedom of assembly and freedom of speech and rule of law.”