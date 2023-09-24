Pakistan’s Zohaib Rasheed and Ibrahim get favorable starts in Asian Games boxing draws

Zohaib Rasheed and Ibrahim got byes in the first round of the 19th Asian Games boxing.

Zohaib advances directly to face the winner of UAE and Laos on September 28.

Ibrahim will meet the victor of Korea vs. Iraq on September 27.

Advertisement

In the draws for the 19th Asian Games boxing competitions held in Hangzhou, Pakistan’s talented boxer Zohaib Rasheed, an Asian bronze medallist, and Ibrahim both received byes in the first round.

Zohaib, competing in the 51-kilogram category, advanced directly to the next round without fighting in the preliminaries. On September 28, he will face the winner of the match between UAE’s Sultan Alnuaimi and Laos’s Vanesy Heuangthisouan, which will take place tomorrow.

Ibrahim, participating in the 63.5-kilogram category, also received a bye in the first round of the preliminaries. He is set to meet the winner of the bout between Lee Jongseung from Korea and Al-Sarray Al Qasim Hamdan from Iraq on September 27. Notably, this will be Ibrahim’s debut in international boxing.

In the 57-kilogram preliminaries, Mohammad Qasim is scheduled to face UAE’s Nawwaf Alzahmi on September 26. Meanwhile, in the same weight category, Fatima Zehra will compete against a boxer from Uzbekistan on September 29.

Pakistan’s coach, Arshad Hussain, acknowledged that the draws posed challenges, but he expressed high expectations for Zohaib Rasheed.

“It’s tough draws. Fatima’s opponent is very tough. You know Koreans are also tough and so are the Uzbeks but I expect Zohaib will deliver in the event.

Advertisement

He has trained hard and has improved his skills. He has created power in his punches,” said Arshad, a former Olympian.

Boxing qualifies for the Olympics at the Asian Games.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Asian Games 2023 open with spectacular ceremony Spectacular Opening: 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou blended culture and tech. President...