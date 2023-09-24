Parents appealed to vaccinate children against diseases

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Sunday appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated against various deadly diseases.

In a video message about immunization of children, the minister said that effective measures are being taken to ensure 100% immunization coverage. He said that the ministry of Health is determined to ensure universal health coverage.

Dr Nadeem Jan said, “Innocent children are our future and they need regular medical care particularly their safety against various diseases through regular vaccination.”

He said that frontline health workers are the real heroes of our immunization program, who perform their duties with dedication and devotion.

