Parvez Elahi release case: LHC issues arrest warrants for Islamabad IG, chief commissioner

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the Islamabad inspector general, bailable arrest warrants for the chief commissioner and show cause notice to the Islamabad superintendent police in the case pertaining to arrest of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi despite the court’s order for his release, Bol News reported.

The Islamabad IG’s not turning up infuriated the high court as it issued a show cause notice to the SP responsible for bringing the IG to the court. The court directed the SP to arrest the IG and produce him before the court.

The court directed the Islamabad additional IG to implement the order.

On September 16, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had declared former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi’s contempt of court petition against the Islamabad inspector general inadmissible for his re-arresting contrary to the Lahore High Court order.

IHC’s Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri had issued a written verdict to dismiss the plea.

Advertisement

Parvez Elahi was arrested on September 1 on the detention orders of the district magistrate, Islamabad. The high court on September 5 had suspended the detention order and ordered his immediate release, the written judgment had said.