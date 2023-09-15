Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Passenger Muhammad Fayyaz passes away at Karachi Airport

Passenger Muhammad Fayyaz passes away at Karachi Airport

Articles
Advertisement
Passenger Muhammad Fayyaz passes away at Karachi Airport

Passenger Muhammad Fayyaz passes away at Karachi Airport

Advertisement
  • Passenger Muhammad Fayyaz passes away at Karachi Airport.
  • The distressing event unfolded on September 12, 2023.
  • The Airport Health Department promptly dispatched a team of doctors.
Advertisement

A tragic incident occurred at Jinnah International Airport’s lounge as a passenger traveling from Karachi to Islamabad, identified as Muhammad Fayyaz, passed away, on Friday.

The distressing event unfolded on September 12, 2023, when Muhammad Fayyaz and his family arrived at Jinnah International Airport for their flight to Islamabad.

Shortly after entering the airport lounge, Mr. Fayyaz’s health took a sudden turn for the worse, necessitating immediate medical attention.

In response, the Airport Health Department promptly dispatched a team of doctors to assess Mr. Fayyaz’s deteriorating condition.

Initial medical reports indicated that the deceased passenger had been battling jaundice, a liver-related ailment known for its potential to cause severe health complications.

His declining health, combined with the stresses of travel, appeared to have aggravated his condition, ultimately leading to this tragic outcome.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

PIA receives loans from banks after privatization plans
PIA receives loans from banks after privatization plans

PIA receives loans from banks after privatization plans. PIA to address its...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story