Paul Rudd Reveals Surprising Detail About ‘Friends’ Residuals

Paul Rudd has disclosed that he does not receive any residuals from the immensely popular TV series Friends.

During a Q&A session conducted as part of the Wired Autocomplete Interview earlier this year, the Clueless star openly discussed his financial arrangements with the show’s producers, offering insight into this matter nearly two decades after the show concluded.

While promoting his most recent film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, Rudd, joined by his co-star Jonathan Majors, took part in a video interview where they addressed some of the most commonly searched questions about themselves.

One of the questions on the card inquired, “Does Paul Rudd get royalties from Friends?” To this, the actor replied: “I don’t believe I do.”

Despite some reluctance from Majors, who considered the topic rather personal, Rudd reiterated his response, stating, “I don’t think I did.” In the iconic series Friends, Rudd portrayed the character Mike Hannigan, the husband of Phoebe Buffay, portrayed by Lisa Kudrow.

His character was introduced in Season Nine as a fabricated date arranged by Joey, portrayed by Matt LeBlanc. Intriguingly, despite their initial ruse, the two characters genuinely fell in love, leading to their eventual marriage. Rudd’s final appearance on the show occurred in the penultimate episode titled “The Last One, Part 1.”

