PBC announces boycott of outgoing CJP dinner

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council(PBC) has announced a boycott of the dinner in honor of outgoing Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council, Haroon Al Rasheed, has said in a note to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial that the PBC will not participate in the dinner of outing CJP in protest.

The announcement of the Pakistan Bar Council has said that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial is not taking the full court reference therefore PBC will not participate in the dinner in honor of the Chief Justice in protest.

The statement said that the Pakistan Bar points out the judicial flaws and merits in the reference of the Chief Justice.

The Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council also issued his speech on the absence of the farewell reference of the Chief Justice.

In the speech of Vice Chairman PBC Haroon Rasheed, the tenure of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has been criticized.

He says that the PBC is a regulatory body of lawyers and he is listening to the concerns of lawyers. He further said 60,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court and no transparent procedure has been made to determine and dispose of the pending cases.

Haroon-ul-Rashid says that the Chief Justice never met the PBC representatives despite repeated requests. The Chief Justice replied that if the Supreme Court is in touch with the Bar, there is no need for a meeting.

He says that PBC will not request to appoint a case in which their interest is hidden, and do not make such remarks at the beginning of any case that the result is already known.

He further said appointing government officers as registrars in the Supreme Court would violate the Constitution. However, it is a violation of the Constitution to appoint public officers who are unfamiliar with the judicial system as registrars.