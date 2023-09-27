PEMRA withdraws plea for Faizabad sit-in review in SC

PEMRA filed application to withdraw review petition in Faizabad sit-in case.

Intelligence Bureau has filed plea to withdraw Faizabad sit-in review case.

CJP Isa will hear the review petition on Sept 28.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) filed a miscellaneous application to Supreme Court and requested permission to withdraw review petition in Faizabad sit-in case.

The authority had stated in its application that it didn’t want to pursue the review petition and requested the top court to allow it to withdraw the case.

It may be mentioned that the top court’s bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising of and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah will take up Faizabad sit-in review petitions tomorrow (Thursday) for hearing.

Earlier, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had also filed an identical application for withdrawal of review petition asking the top court to revisit the 2019 verdict against the sit-in by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakis­tan (TLP) in Faizabad.

The IB’s review petition had urged the court to set aside the adverse observations made against the department, adding that it was a premier civilian intelligence agency that was responsible for state security.

It had contended that the impugned order created a “bad impression” on the public that the IB was involved in unlawful activities and politics, after transgressing constitutional boundaries.

It had said the observations made in the verdict were based on “vague facts” and that during the sit-in, the department was in close contact with the federal and Punjab governments and forewarned them about the plans and intentions of the TLP, with a view to foiling their attempt to storm the capital.

On February 6, 2019, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered action against extremist elements in the written verdict issued for the suo-moto case pertaining to the TLP’s sit-in in 2017.

The TLP held a week-long protest at Faizabad Interchange in November 2017 against a little change in the oath lawmakers take. The court had taken suo motu notice soon after the protests.

The National Assembly had passed an amendment to the Finality of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwwat) oath for electoral candidates, drawing protests from religious groups in the country. The government had withdrawn the amendment that stoked controversy.

The verdict was coincidently authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa years before he took oath as the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP). The judgement had instructed the defence ministry and the tri-services chiefs to penalize personnel under their command found to have violated their oath.

It also directed the federal government to monitor those advocating hate, extremism and terrorism and prosecute them in accordance with the law.

It also made adverse observations against several government departments for causing inconvenience to the public as the 20-day sit-in paralysed life in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Pleas were subsequently moved against the verdict by the Ministry of Defence, the IB, the PTI, the Pemra, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Ejazul Haq.

