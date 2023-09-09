Advertisement
Pervaiz Elahi’s wife approaches SC for her husband’s release

Articles
  • Caretaker Govt and IG Punjab made parties in petition.
  • LHC had dismissed Pervaiz Elahi’s petition as ineffectual.
  • Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested despite orders for his release.
ISLAMABAD: The wife of former chief minister Punjab and President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pervaiz Elahi filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Lahore High Court.

Caretaker Punjab Government, Interior Secretary Punjab, and IG Punjab have been made parties in the petition.

It has been argued in the petition that the Lahore High Court had dismissed Pervaiz Elahi’s petition as ineffectual, and he was re-arrested despite orders for his release.

The High Court did not examine the facts related to the arrest of Pervaiz Elahi.
In the appeal, the Supreme Court has been requested to release Pervaiz Elahi and prevent him from being arrested in any future case.

The court has been requested to issue orders not to arrest Pervaiz Elahi even in all unknown cases, and to issue orders to produce him before the court.

